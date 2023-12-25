S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.57. 1,204,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $159.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.78.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

