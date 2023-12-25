S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 2.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,010,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after buying an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.43. 1,843,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,434. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.02, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

