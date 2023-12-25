Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Stake Boosted by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,854 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,623. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.