Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,146. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

