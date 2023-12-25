Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEFA stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

