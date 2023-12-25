Fortune 45 LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fortune 45 LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 167,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,917,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.16. 354,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,874. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $261.78.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

