Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,769 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,442. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

