FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 122.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,375 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.23. 4,446,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,045. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

