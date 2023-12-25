Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,030 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.26. 1,025,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,169. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

