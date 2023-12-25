Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 66,779 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,779 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.65. 4,065,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,622. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.