GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Holdings Cut by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. GLOBALFOUNDRIES accounts for about 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GFS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.34. 855,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $72.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. Research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

