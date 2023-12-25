Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1,956.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,195 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,118. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

