The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,217. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

