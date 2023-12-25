Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 877.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.34. 432,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $243.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

