Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Lessened by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $37,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.21. 2,391,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.58. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

