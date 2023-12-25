Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,682,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 105,509 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNSL traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $332.78. 247,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,207. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.23. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $250.90 and a one year high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

