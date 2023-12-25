Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.50. 1,068,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.63. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $239.62 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

