Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.09. 245,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average of $136.14.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.