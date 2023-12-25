Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.09. 245,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average of $136.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.