Uniswap Price Reaches $6.99 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.99 or 0.00016052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.18 billion and $219.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00166165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008896 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.84484436 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 898 active market(s) with $269,707,865.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

