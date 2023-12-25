xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,927.30

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and $18,927.30 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

