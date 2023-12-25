Velas Price Up 3.4% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $33.92 million and $1.26 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00110246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00027324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00021849 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,537,859,719 coins and its circulating supply is 2,537,859,718 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.