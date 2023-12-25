Summit Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BEN traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $29.70. 1,877,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

