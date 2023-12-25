Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.58. 593,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

