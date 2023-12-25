Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,987. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

