Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,736 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

