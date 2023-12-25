Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 285 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after buying an additional 144,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,591,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,640,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OEF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.62. 564,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.30. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.53 and a 1 year high of $224.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

