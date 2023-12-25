American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.38. 2,774,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,372. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.