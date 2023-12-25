Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $403,000 Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.89. 1,631,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.