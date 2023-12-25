Summit Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,452 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.07. 24,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,963. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a market cap of $705.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.55. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

