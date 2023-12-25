Summit Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 213,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 444,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PAVE traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 734,630 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

