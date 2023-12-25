Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of COM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,800. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $31.62.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.