Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $81.95. 3,387,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,294. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
