Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 23.1% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.12. The stock had a trading volume of 793,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,806. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $260.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

