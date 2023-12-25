Summit Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,432. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $77.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

