Fortune 45 LLC Sells 96,564 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fortune 45 LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,564 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 10.6% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,663. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

