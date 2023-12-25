Royal Fund Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $52.29. 19,998,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,301,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.