Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,541 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,172. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

