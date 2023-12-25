Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

