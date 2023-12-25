Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 10.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.93) to GBX 2,950 ($37.31) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Up 0.0 %

DEO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.28. The stock had a trading volume of 329,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,712. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.56. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

