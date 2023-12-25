Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,723. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.