Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN traded up $5.70 on Monday, reaching $354.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,336. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

