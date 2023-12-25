Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 574 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.72. 2,237,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $125.91. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,744. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

