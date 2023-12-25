4,150 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,085 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

