Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 2,050,000 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 16,983,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 8,898,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of BRF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

BRF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. 1,690,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,358. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

