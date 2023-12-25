Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,000 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.6% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS CBOE traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $175.53. The company had a trading volume of 420,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.92.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

