Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $4.22 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.13% of Progyny worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Progyny by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Progyny by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,546 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Progyny stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.36. 661,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,979. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

