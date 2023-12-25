Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 68,300 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $128.81. 475,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

