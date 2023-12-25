Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,905. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.83 on Monday, hitting $190.85. 1,349,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

View Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.