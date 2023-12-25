280,000 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 280,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. 7,534,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,173,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

