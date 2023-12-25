Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $408.38 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $410.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.91.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

